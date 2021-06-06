Letter to the Editor: Angler commends actions taken to protect Grand Canyon from mining

Trout Unlimited remains committed to protecting and restoring trout and salmon habitat around the country. With that comes opportunities to also protect public lands that support healthy ecosystems like that around the Grand Canyon.

Representative Grijalva recently reintroduced the Grand Canyon Protection Act, which aims to protect one million acres around this beloved area. With the nation’s goal of protecting 30% of public lands and waters by 2030, protecting this large swath of land will help reach that mark.

As an angler, I commend our elected officials from Arizona, who are working to protect these lands and waters from mineral development. These lands have long been sought for uranium mining, but there is clear evidence that the benefits simply do not outweigh the risks to water and wildlife. We can't undo the toxic legacy that's been left in this region, but we can prevent new contamination from destroying its future.

Water in this area is scarce, and small seeps and streams that are not visibly connected on the surface provide conduits for contamination to locations far from the original source. The risk of contamination to the region’s lands and waters is high.