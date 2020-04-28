Letter to the Editor: An ounce of prevention prevents a pound of cure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The saying is true today more than ever as we anxiously await our government lifting COVID-19 restrictions on stay-at-home, businesses and other aspects of our lives. As much as this has been an economic downturn, it is primarily a health issue that needs to be decided by healthcare professionals. Our government officials need to withhold judgement and follow the science as opposed to opening our economy and social interactions prematurely and risk a re-infection that could cause more illness and deaths.

It has been assumed that head government officials are the best equipped to make these decisions; however, the effects of the decisions are felt in the local communities, communities where Mayors, City Council members and Boards of Supervisors have the best perspective on local conditions and best course forward. Our Governor, like the President, has declared that he is in the best position; however, common sense would defer to local governance. This is a time when we need to reverse the trend of concentrating authority in distant government and re-assert the right of and responsibility for decision-making at the local level.