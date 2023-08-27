I read your newsletter and I am wondering: How could you not understand that it is utterly corrupt to use political power to protect a political friend -- Donald Trump -- from prosecution for the serious crimes he is being accused of? But that’s exactly what the “Yanking Outlays” bill is designed to do. Even supporting that bill is corrupt -- which makes you corrupt!

And, Rep. Crane, do you really think you can justify your corrupt support of that bill by alleging that the DOJ is also corrupt? Or by alleging that the Democrats stole the 2020 election? Even if either were true, two wrongs don’t make a right -- don’t you know that? You must be assuming that your constituents have become dumb enough to believe anything.