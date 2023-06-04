I voted for many of you because of your integrity and commitments to transparency. The entire process of this new hospital development was not transparent, as the public seemed to be shut out of meetings early on.

I've been to every city council meeting since the public was apprised of the massive hospital development (to be located on the outskirts of town), and am very disappointed that only one of you voted against the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendations to at least take time to investigate the real costs to the city (more tax dollars and more carbon pollution).

Setting aside the arrogant posture of Northern Arizona Healthcare representatives that I witnessed at these meetings, I have some thoughtful questions: Will our city's portion of the NAH development money come from stormwater infrastructure (which fees were recently doubled?) Is the city relying on the RAISE grant (which has been denied every year the city has applied)?

What about ongoing costs (the federal government does not fund ongoing costs)? Does the city know how to pay the ongoing costs (to be taken from other needed infrastructure projects)? Are you even considering the carbon footprint of this massive development (the increased traffic outside town, the buildings themselves)?

I urge you to protect our tax dollars and protect our environment by rejecting the new hospital development (NAH). Thank you.

KATHLEEN ARMSTRONG

Flagstaff