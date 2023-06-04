Dear Mayor Daggett and councilmembers,

Thank you for the opportunity to speak to you yesterday about the need for maintaining "energy diversity" in Flagstaff. I was encouraged by the APS presentation on “Electric Grid Reliability.” The APS speaker made exactly the same argument that “maintaining a diverse energy mix is important.” Mr. Eugenis emphasized the point that grid reliability required energy diversity. Solar and wind are variable and unreliable sources, especially in our harsh winters.

But, our current city council policy in the Carbon Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) and the Carbon Neutrality Plan (CNP) reject energy diversity and mandate achieving renewable energy only (wind and solar) for Flagstaff. Here are the facts. Priority Action item E-2-B on Page 89 of the CAAP states, “Move forward with City Council target of 100% renewable energy use for the community with a plan for achieving that target by 2050.” An accelerated restatement of that goal is on Page 73 of the CNP: “ ... we will endeavor to reach 100% renewable electricity prior to 2050 ... .”

From all that was presented yesterday, I hope you agree that city council should rescind its commitment to renewable-only power and embrace energy diversity as essential to the welfare of all Flagstaff residents.

Sincerely,

TOM PEARSON

Flagstaff