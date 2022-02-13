Letter to the Editor: An open letter to all neighbors of Miramonte Construction sites

Per my personal experience living in the Miramonte community, Miramonte only completes work in instances where they are still making money. There is a community common area beside my house where there was previously a concrete washout pit. Miramonte filled the pit in. Miramonte poured a concrete sidewalk along the road where the pit was located. Great! Miramonte has never come back to complete the remaining clean-up work or return the common area to a pre-construction state. Why not?

My conclusion is that neither the HOA nor myself has any remaining leverage to compel Miramonte to complete this clean-up work. So, fair warning to all neighbors of Miramonte construction sites: retain some kind of leverage that will enable you to compel Miramonte to complete ALL work associated with their construction activities. Otherwise, you will most likely get to experience the Miramonte policy of "willful neglect" and will have to continue to live with a construction site that is never fully finished.