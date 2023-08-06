Regarding the recently published letter of Mr. David Monihan, Jr., his interpretation of history and the 14th Amendment and Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution are far off-base. If Mr. Monihan wants to exclude Blacks, immigrants, and LGBQT+ individuals from his wedding, he is free to do so. But if he were to engage in the commerce of the United States by opening a business to sell printed invitations (online or from a physical storefront), he cannot exclude, insult, or demean any customer seeking his services.