Letter to the Editor: An essential service?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday afternoon, April 6, I drove by the construction site located at Milton Road and West Riordan Road where a new student housing complex is being built. There were easily 40 or more construction workers on site. As near as I could tell, not a single one of them was wearing a mask and social distancing was not being practiced. These construction workers were totally ignoring the Center for Disease Control COVID-19 stay-healthy recommendations and obviously have a total disregard for the health of the citizens of Flagstaff and their own families. I would bet that most of these guys travel here from elsewhere Monday through Thursday and then go back to wherever home is for the weekend.

Would some official please tell me and the citizens of Flagstaff how building what amounts to a dormitory for NAU is considered an essential service? It's not! If we are to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, workers like these need to be sent home and told to stay there just like a large percentage of the other workers in Flagstaff. Mayor Evans showed us she has grit when she ordered a shutdown of many of Flagstaff's businesses a month ago; it's time to broaden that order and once again show Governor Ducey what leadership is.

The health and well being of the citizens of Flagstaff is by far more important than a new dormitory. Stop the construction!