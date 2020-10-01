Letter to the Editor: An endorsement for Begay for supervisor

Coconino County District Four Supervisor candidates are very different in many ways, and Ms. Judy Begay is the clear choice for voters based on her exceptional background. Judy has the local knowledge and understanding needed to be an adept county supervisor.

Here is a short list of Judy’s accomplishments: Served on the Tuba City School Board for 16 years; worked in supervisory positions for health programs; and management of facilities including roads, infrastructure and public housing. Judy received a bachelor of science from NAU in business administration and management and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix in Organizational Management. Finally, Judy is Native American and fluently speaks and writes the Navajo language.

Opposing Judy is Bob Thorpe, a California transplant that has been in the the LD6 AZ House of Representative for several years. Thorpe’s voting record is dismal at best, earning an F from the Sierra Club and Arizona Education Association. Humane Voters of Arizona, a wildlife protection group, scored Thorpe as voting against wildlife 60% of the time. Thorpe attempted to pass a bill to fund building a dam on Lower Lake Mary in Flagstaff -- which would drown nearby cultural sites and wildlife habitat.