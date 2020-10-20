Letter to the Editor: An argument for re-opening schools

Education is essential. Education is recognized as the most influential factor in changing a person's economic status, health lifestyle, and breaking equality and racial barriers. We as a people have fought for generations to get our kids to school and keep them in school.

We recognize that there is a pandemic, and that it is scary. However, we need to be a brave people and preserve the level of education that we have acheived in our state. There are many fear-based what-if scenarios that speak to loosing children and teachers to the disease. I would like to propose some other what-ifs to consider.

What if we return to school and one depressed student is saved from suicide. What if we return to school and a sexually abused student is able to speak up and get help. What if we return to school and a student 's education leads them to develop a cure to COVID-19, or any other pandemic level disease. Lastly, what if the prolonged closing of schools has erroded the foundation of the education system, resulting in an even larger divide among the classes.

We need to be brave and remember that a good public education is essential for the prosperity of all our citizens.