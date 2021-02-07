Letter to the Editor: An argument against approach to climate change

Regarding the LA Times editorial of 01/29/ titled “We must do more, faster on Climate Change”: Regarding transitioning from fossil fuels as noted by this opinion, which states “this is going to be insanely expensive. But it’s unavoidable.” Well, sure, easy for you to say. However, for the rest of us it will be a major impact to our basic monthly cost of living.

Additionally, this opinion piece goes on to promote “we need the government to intervene in the energy system … through laws and regulations that will …. Create disincentives for vehicles that burn fossil fuels (a carbon tax would be a good start). ... The top selling vehicle in the US is a pick-up truck.” So do we all have to drive a Prius? What about the rest of us that use a truck every day as required to make a living, for construction, water hauling, moving goods and supplies, hay and feed for animals? What about large families? Must they be punished because they need a large vehicle for their family? Who will you allow to tell you what vehicle you may or may not drive?

Can we also not choose how to heat our homes? Why would we want to heat with inefficient and expensive electricity when we can use clean burning natural gas that we have in plentiful supply?