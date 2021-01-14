Letter to the Editor: An approach to climate issues that makes sense

The guest editorial in the Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 6 was a timely and comprehensive review of how the Biden administration should put our nation's climate change action plans into high gear. Avoiding pitfalls and missteps of both the Obama and Trump administrations is especially sound guidance.

The editorial closes with a key observation that warrants repeating: "The best climate option, and the one least susceptible to corruption and mismanagement, is also the hardest political sell: levying a tax on carbon fuels to gradually raise their prices. That would stimulate a burst of capitalist innovation to get the greatest efficiency gains for the least experience. It's an approach Republicans ought to prefer to top-down regulation, but the GOP's allergy to new taxes make it unlikely."

Realizing that bipartisan support is key to passage of any major legislation, there is an important distinction to be made between a carbon tax (which goes into the treasury with inherent risk of bloating the federal government) and a carbon fee (which can legislatively be deposited into a trust fund that could then be distributed in a monthly check to each citizen or lawful resident who has a SSN or a TIN). Legislation that will do exactly that with a "fee" on carbon is titled "The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act." It will be assigned a bill number in the new session of Congress.