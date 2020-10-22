 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: An answer for a duplicate Doonesbury cartoon
For those of you who were confused by why the Doonesbury cartoon on Oct. 18 was a repeat of the previous week, it might not have been an accident. There's an interesting discussion of why it happened here: http://www.dailycartoonist.com/index.php/2020/10/17/some-newspapers-drop-october-11-doonesbury/.

I doubt the Daily Sun personally would make the decision to drop that original cartoon, but whatever service the Sun subscribes to apparently made that choice for us.

JEFF JENNESS

Flagstaff

