Letter to the Editor: An answer for a duplicate Doonesbury cartoon

For those of you who were confused by why the Doonesbury cartoon on Oct. 18 was a repeat of the previous week, it might not have been an accident. There's an interesting discussion of why it happened here: http://www.dailycartoonist.com/index.php/2020/10/17/some-newspapers-drop-october-11-doonesbury/.
I doubt the Daily Sun personally would make the decision to drop that original cartoon, but whatever service the Sun subscribes to apparently made that choice for us.
JEFF JENNESS
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!