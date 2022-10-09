 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: An affordable housing idea

Letters

One way for Flagstaff to provide affordable housing would be to build satellite communities on local and nearby government-owned land, together with supporting public transportation to Flagstaff services and employment. These could still be built, owned, and maintained privately on the government land but leased long term to a new housing authority. They in turn would sublet the units to local tenants at rates commensurate with their incomes. Thus the developers would still own the buildings and get a fair return on their investments. At the same time, the municipality would effectively control the rents according to the needs of the community.

With the high cost of land being eliminated from the equation, together with a long-term single-user lease, this program would be economically viable for both the builder and the local housing authority.

JOHN LENG

Flagstaff

