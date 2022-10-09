Letter to the Editor: An affordable housing idea

One way for Flagstaff to provide affordable housing would be to build satellite communities on local and nearby government-owned land, together with supporting public transportation to Flagstaff services and employment. These could still be built, owned, and maintained privately on the government land but leased long term to a new housing authority. They in turn would sublet the units to local tenants at rates commensurate with their incomes. Thus the developers would still own the buildings and get a fair return on their investments. At the same time, the municipality would effectively control the rents according to the needs of the community.