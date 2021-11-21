Letter to the Editor: Amount, type of trash on highways breaks Arizonan's heart

A year ago I adopted a stretch of highway on I-40 East from Walnut Canyon to Cosnino exit. As a native born Arizonan I have enjoyed living in beauty, but my desire to stay is changing due to those trashing our environment. The amount and type of trash is disheartening but also shows a level of degradation I don't understand.

There are numerous plastic bottles, plastic bags and alcohol bottles, but a significant amount of trash comes from plastic bags and clothes filled with human waste and bottles filled with urine. Much of this is occurring near freeway on and off ramps where there is an array of disgusting and dehumanizing trash. I have no understanding as to what is behind the decision to poop in a bag and then throw it out the window.

If you haven't noticed the amount of trash, please start. Collectively we may be able to do something about this issue if more people get involved. If you have any extra time I urge you to adopt a highway. I know how much trash we pick up in a 3-mile stretch, so it terrifies me to think of this going on not only throughout Arizona but our entire country. This is truly heartbreaking.

ELAINE AND JIM LAEMMRICH

Flagstaff

