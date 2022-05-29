Letter to the Editor: 'American Dream has become the American Nightmare'

Hardly a week goes by without a mass shooting, yet Congress, in the thrall of the NRA, refuses to do anything. It seems pretty clear to me that Americans collectively value the Second Amendment and their guns far more than we value human life. The American Dream has become the American Nightmare.
MICHAEL BARON
Flagstaff
