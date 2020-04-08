Letter to the Editor: Alternatives might be better than no action at all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was able to listen to the broadcast of President Trump last week when he was talking about hydroxychloroquine. Contrary to the AP article, he did not state that it was approved by the FDA for coronavirus treatment. What he actually said was that it was FDA approved for the treatment of malaria, therefore it is almost certainly safe and the side effects are documented even if the effectiveness in treating coronavirus needs study.

Contrary to Gregory Jarrin’s letter in the paper, it is safe to use when prescribed by a qualified physician as opposed to going to the aquarium supply store. Contrary to the inference of some journalists, the death due to the consumption of an aquarium supply store drug is not President Trump’s fault.

The coronavirus is a pandemic now and is not waiting for the studies to be completed. That is something both President Trump and Dr. Fauci recognize as true despite expressing it from different perspectives. France has recently approved the drug and the FDA is giving a limited approval despite the irrational opposition that is clearly based in political partisanship as opposed to science and reality.