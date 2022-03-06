Letter to the Editor: All politics is local

Political power impacts our lives, beginning at the city level and transitioning to county and (especially) state levels. In Arizona, the state government is taking away our right to vote in multiple ways; it is also taking away municipal government decision-making and destroying our public education system. Worst of all, it has imposed Wendy Rogers on Flagstaff residents as our state senator.

How has this happened to us? I would suggest that it involves a combination of systematic state gerrymandering, large amounts of outside dark money to Rogers’ campaign and a relative lack of engagement by eligible Flagstaff voters. How else to explain a representative of Flagstaff who is a self-proclaimed white supremacist and an anti-Semite, and who threatens anyone who opposes her with extreme (and criminal) violence?

The only way to respond to such a threat to democratic values and institutions is by strong engagement on the part of local voters, and by each of us urging others to take part in local and state elections. This is our only hope to oppose Wendy Rogers’ bigotry, hate-spewing lies, and threats. Oh, and by the way, if you still have doubts, she calls opponents “communists,” yet she strongly endorses Putin as an effective leader. Perhaps scorched-earth policies are also appealing to her.

This letter is not addressed just to Democrats; Republicans and Independents must know that Wendy Rogers should not be representing Flagstaff.

BILL GRABE

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0