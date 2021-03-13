Letter to the Editor: Air pollution is an ongoing pandemic that needs attention

What if a deadly pandemic had killed 8.7 million people in 2018 and continues to kill that many every year? Well, one did, yet went virtually unnoted as background “white noise.” In fact, those millions died prematurely worldwide, just from fossil fuel-caused air pollution.
Yet few people even know about this new peer-reviewed research, conducted by my fellow scientists from Harvard University, with colleagues from three leading British universities, and published by the journal Environmental Research on Feb. 9. The staggering planet-wide toll accounted for close to one-fifth of all human deaths in 2018. And it is more than three times the global death rate from the COVID-19 pandemic, which, by stark contrast, has received massive news coverage.
The U.S. portion of those 8.7 million air pollution deaths was about 350,000 deaths and, of course, we know that climate change is another deadly outcome of burning fossil fuels. … And with climate change it’s not just deaths.
In Coconino County our range lands are drying up and plant growth is down by more than 80%. Our Colorado River is drying up with year after year of drought. Our neighbors in Maricopa County see hundreds of deaths and thousands of emergency room visits from extreme heat. Many are buying second homes in Flagstaff to escape summer heat and this drives our housing prices higher.
Thankfully, our City of Flagstaff is ahead of most by passing a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan in 2018 and declaring a Climate Emergency in 2020. Thankfully the Navajo Generating Station no longer spews CO2 and the Cholla Coal-burning plant has been partly shut down. The Coronado Coal burning plant is now scheduled to stop spewing CO2 in 2032.
Fortunately, S-Power LLC is currently building a 477 MW Wind Power Plant at Chevelon Butte outside of Winslow and NextEra Energy will be putting in a 161 MW Wind Power Plant at the Babbitt Ranches starting next year. This energy will be much cleaner. It will immediately improve our air quality and slow our acceleration towards climate catastrophe.
STEFAN SOMMER
Flagstaff