Letter to the Editor: Air pollution is an ongoing pandemic that needs attention

What if a deadly pandemic had killed 8.7 million people in 2018 and continues to kill that many every year? Well, one did, yet went virtually unnoted as background “white noise.” In fact, those millions died prematurely worldwide, just from fossil fuel-caused air pollution.

Yet few people even know about this new peer-reviewed research, conducted by my fellow scientists from Harvard University, with colleagues from three leading British universities, and published by the journal Environmental Research on Feb. 9. The staggering planet-wide toll accounted for close to one-fifth of all human deaths in 2018. And it is more than three times the global death rate from the COVID-19 pandemic, which, by stark contrast, has received massive news coverage.

The U.S. portion of those 8.7 million air pollution deaths was about 350,000 deaths and, of course, we know that climate change is another deadly outcome of burning fossil fuels. … And with climate change it’s not just deaths.

In Coconino County our range lands are drying up and plant growth is down by more than 80%. Our Colorado River is drying up with year after year of drought. Our neighbors in Maricopa County see hundreds of deaths and thousands of emergency room visits from extreme heat. Many are buying second homes in Flagstaff to escape summer heat and this drives our housing prices higher.