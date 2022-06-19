Letter to the Editor: After seeing immigration horrors, advocate says time for reform

Asylum seekers who fled their homeland for fear of persecution -- due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinions, or social group -- have legal and international treaty rights to apply for asylum in the United States. Unfortunately, when they attempt to apply, they can encounter a situation more dangerous than the one they escaped from.

I recently returned from a week on the U.S.-Mexican border with the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and obtained some direct knowledge of the situation in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The sisters advocate a holy and healthy comprehensive immigration reform that balances the need for border security with a warm welcome for strangers to our land. The current situation wreaks havoc in the lives of asylum-seekers as they can encounter in a more dangerous situation than the one they fled from.

During the past two years, thousands of asylum-seekers were expelled or denied entry into the United Sates. They are forced to remain in Mexico until their applications are ready to be processed. Many of the border towns are crime ridden, and some 10,000 cases of torture, rape and other violent attacks have been reported.

Our immigration system is hopelessly dysfunctional -- both political parties must share the blame for governmental inactivity. Concerned citizens now need to get informed and advocate Congress for comprehensive immigration reform that balances border security with the rights of asylum seekers.

PATRICK J. CARR

Flagstaff

