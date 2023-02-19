Medical services are excellent in Flagstaff. I fell and got a gash in my forehead and broke my neck in three places last October. I wasn't knocked out, I was able to get my tracfone out and call 911. They were there within 10 minutes and took me to the hospital.

They sewed up my forehead and put a neck brace on me. No surgery necessary -- or my age of 93 precluded surgery. I got a scan and the vertebrate were pretty much in alignment. They asked me what my pain level was on a scale of 10. I told them and they gave me some painkiller. I was quite comfortable. No headache. I spent the night very well attended, someone checking on me all the time.

I think I spent only one night in ER. The next day I went home and called Angels Care Home Health. For two weeks they sent nurses, therapists and occupational therapists, someone just about every day. They were excellent, too. Every one of them. I saw the neurologist and he recommended therapy at FAC West after Angels Care Home Health did their two weeks. I don't remember the exact sequence of events but after five weeks wearing the neck brace, I had X-rays and the vertebrate were in alignment and healed. The neurologist took my neck brace off. I have been doing therapy at FAC West twice a week ever since to loosen up and strengthen the muscles that atrophied while wearing the neck brace.

How lucky can you get with that kind of skill and treatment? Thank you, medics of Flagstaff. I have to add that I live alone and am fortunate to belong to a dinner group, and five of those ladies brought me food and took me to the doctors offices. I have to count myself very lucky.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff