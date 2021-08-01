Letter to the Editor: After floods, insurance agency leaves resident feeling washed-up

This letter is to portray the sadness I feel at the injustice that so many are facing during a time of crisis in our community. On July 14, Flagstaff's eastside neighborhoods were devastated by flooding and mudslides due to heavy monsoons over the Museum Fire burn scar. My own home and dozens of others were left in ruin due to this crisis, which was declared an emergency by our own Mayor Paul Deasy.

After filing an insurance claim with Farmers Insurance, it took 10 days to be told that our claim, like many others, had been denied, leaving us with more than $20,000 in damages to contend with. We were told by Farmers that we were on our own. When we called to contest the denial, we were told by their upper management that we were wasting their time and that there was nothing else they were willing to do to help. Their decision was final without so much as an investigation or consideration of the circumstances at hand. An adjuster never set foot on our property to assess anything. My husband was told by management that it was a waste of their time to come to the home since the claim was technically due to flooding.

I, like many others, have left this experience feeling broken and hopeless. Now, forced to find ways of mitigating damages myself, it will take all I have saved financially and a lot of physical work to restore our beautiful home to its former state.