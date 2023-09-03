I am responding to the 8/26/23 op-ed by the new CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare. He invited a vibrant community discussion about our healthcare future. Here is a contribution to that community discussion.

One of NAH’s rationales for constructing an entirely new hospital near Fort Tuthill is to achieve 100% single-bed hospital rooms. In this regard, Mr. Cheney wrote, “If you’ve ever had a hospital stay in a shared room like we have now at FMC, with only a thin curtain dividing beds, you know how difficult it is not to have privacy when getting a procedure done in your room, or having deeply personal conversation about your care.”

I believe most people would interpret this CEO’s statement to mean that a majority of patient rooms currently at FMC are double occupancy. To check out what is the actual FMC bed density, I visited FMC the morning of 8/28/23. I walked all the floors that have in-patient beds in both buildings. Nursing staff were both courteous and helpful in my counting.

FMC currently has a total of 230 beds: 82 beds in double-occupancy rooms, and 148 beds in single-occupancy rooms.

Now you have actual numbers to evaluate single- versus double-bed rooms at FMC. My evaluation leads me to vote “No” on Proposition 480 in the November 7 mail-in ballot.

DAVID SPENCE

Flagstaff