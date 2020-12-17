Letter to the Editor: Affordable housing: One home at a time

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona would like to thank to the hundreds of volunteers, building partners, organizations and people who have donated to our cause this year. Affordable housing is one of the keys to creating a vibrant city, and we are hopeful that the Flagstaff City Council’s Emergency Housing Declaration will get us all headed in the right direction. We have a lot of work to do.

As a provider of affordable housing in Flagstaff, we have seen how families are being pushed into poverty by the escalating cost of housing. Close to 50% of fellow citizens are “housing challenged” and the demand for a safe and affordable place to live is growing. We recently completed our 21st affordable home in Flagstaff. Over 50 families applied to buy it.

Affordable housing is a complicated issue, but Habitat is working on creative solutions, one home at a time. To reduce land costs, we lease land from the city’s innovative land trust program. Local contractors, suppliers and design professionals generously donate their time, materials, and expertise to reduce construction costs. Volunteers and homeowners contribute their own labor, which forms the “sweat equity” down payment for each house. These homes not only change people’s lives, they make Flagstaff stronger.

