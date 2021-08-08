Letter to the Editor: Affordable housing hype leaves local a little sick

Affordable housing. We are choking on the phrase. Every time I hear this phrase I throw up a little in the back of my throat.

I want you to ask yourself “how many people were displaced because of this development? I am very concerned about who is growing our historic city and how they are doing it. How many times are people of color and lower incomes getting displaced, where are those statistics?

This is happening right now at a property that was purchased at Brennan and Elden. There are four buildings on the property, I believe 16 two bedroom, 1 bath apartments in all. Many of the tenants are families and have lived there many years. The rent was affordable, and the landlord was considerate. Now a developer has purchased the property and is evicting the longtime tenants so that they can remodel and almost double the rent. Several have already had to leave. Where did they go? How did this affect their lives, their children’s education?

So the next time the City of Flagstaff spews the words Affordable Housing, yell back and ask where is the Attainable Housing? Isn’t this what they keep telling us the city needs? Please quit talking out of both sides of your mouth, City of Flagstaff.

GAYLENE SOPER

Flagstaff

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0