Letter to the Editor: Ads in paper lead to concern

Letters

In the Oct. 11, 2022, edition of the Arizona Daily Sun, five ads from the "Citizens for Sanity" amounted to three pages of the paper's first section. Readers should be concerned that our local media outlet can be purchased in such a manner and that local coverage can be so easily supplanted by poorly done political advertising. Unfortunately, I do not know how this publication will continue to maintain support when paid advertising continues to diminish written and in-depth media coverage. Lee Enterprises and the Arizona Daily Sun need to address this issue as pillars of the greater Flagstaff community.

ZACHERY FOUNTAIN

Flagstaff

