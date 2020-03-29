Letter to the Editor: Administration prioritizes loyalty over competence

One of the sad ironies of this administration is that it considers personal loyalty to Trump far ahead of any loyalty to the country. This means that critical jobs, like the Director of National Intelligence or the Attorney General, are picked solely on the basis not of competence, but of personal loyalty.

The results of that, including trashing much of the available scientific clout in the CDC, is that Trump will only hear what he wants to hear and he will be completely blindsided, because he isn't being told what is true. Telling the truth to Trump gets one fired. Telling him lies that he wants to hear gets one hired. We lose.