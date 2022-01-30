Letter to the Editor: Adding to an article on voting rights

The excellent Coconino Voices article by Laura Huenneke ("Helping to Protect Voter Access" 1/26) detailed clearly the many ways our legislature is planning to restrict voting in the next election. But she failed to spotlight the underlying motive behind these moves: the desperate attempt of the Republican party, now a narrow cult of Trump and White nationalism, to retain power.

Since a slim majority of Arizona voters has shown it wants more of its representatives than this narrow, often dishonest, monarchism, this party has chosen to disenfranchise voters rather than to clean up its act. We must all see to it that these efforts fail and that our democracy will prevail.