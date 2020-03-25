Letter to the Editor: Add Save Schultz Meadow to November ballot

I am making a formal request to all members of the City Council and to the Mayor. As you are aware, a concerned group of citizens has been collecting signatures to put a voter initiative on the November ballot to Save Schultz Meadow. Our goal is to have this property designated as open space.

Nearly 4,100 valid signatures are required to get the item on the ballot with a realistic goal of 6,000 being necessary to validate and certify the petitions. At this time, we estimate we have nearly 4,000 signatures. In the interest of the safety of our community, we have decided to suspend organized signature gathering. Nothing is more critical at this time than doing ones part to help stop the virus that is affecting our community, state and our nation.

We are asking the City Council to take a leadership role concerning this initiative and vote to put the item on the November ballot. The Save Schultz Meadow group respects the democratic process and will respect the wishes of the voters.

There is still time left to get this on the November ballot.

Thank you for your consideration.

ROBERT WHITE

Save Schultz Meadow

