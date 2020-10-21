Letter to the Editor: Action on climate change moves voter to O’Halleran

This year, many parts of Arizona broke new records for the number of 100-degree days. Our beautiful state is drying up, and our forests are set to blaze. Climate change is already affecting us and these larger-scale events are only the beginning.

The federal government has not adequately addressed this issue. We need to take real action to combat this crisis. Recently, our U.S. Representative, Congressman Tom O’Halleran, sponsored a major bill in the House of Representatives, the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act, that will address the climate crisis by making real changes to our energy industry. His bill will help fight deadly wildfires and rising temperatures by identifying real policy solutions that will also create new jobs.

This is the kind of legislation we need. It makes sense, it helps people out of work and it helps our damaged environment begin to recover. That’s why I’m voting for Tom again this fall. He listens to us and he finds solutions that work.

ROBERT BREUNIG

Flagstaff

