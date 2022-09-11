Letter to the Editor: Action from Dems, Biden influences voter going to polls

We’ve all been hurt by inflation over this past year -- whether the increased cost of supplies for home projects, notably higher food prices at the grocery store, or sky-high gas prices when we fill up the car for commuting. But we are already feeling the benefits of actions taken by the Biden administration, and by Democrats in Congress, in tackling root causes and impacts of inflation.

Gas prices rocketed upwards months ago, driven by global events (especially Russia’s war on Ukraine) and by huge profit-taking of oil and gas firms. But the Biden administration released petroleum reserves and loosened restrictions on production, a signal soon reflected in falling gas prices. Meanwhile incentives to increase renewable energy production (now the cheapest form of power) will work to keep energy affordable.

Supply chain problems were contributing to inflation, as consumer dollars chased both necessities and luxuries in short supply due to manufacturing woes in Asia and clogged transportation facilities. President Biden acted strongly to open ports for receiving imported goods, and Democratic-led legislation has led to huge investments in US-based manufacturing, ultimately freeing us from those inflation-causing constraints.

Medical expenses -- including, for thousands of people, the costs of prescription drugs such as insulin -- have also increased hugely, with pharmaceutical companies reporting enormous profits. The recent Inflation Reduction Act tackles that problem directly by capping monthly out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients who need insulin and by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as in nearly all other Western nations. The act will also reduce substantially the national deficit (largely built under former President Trump) -- another big brake on inflation.

It's astonishing that not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. The GOP tries to blame President Biden for inflation, when the causes are largely global in nature. The president and congressional Democrats have put forward bold plans to help Americans cope with inflationary pressures -- while Republicans criticize without proposing any solutions. In the upcoming midterm election, I am eager to vote for the party that actually takes steps to build our economy.

LAURA HUENNEKE

Flagstaff