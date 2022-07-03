 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Act of generosity brings crosstown rivals together

Letters

I’m a longtime resident of Flagstaff (FHS Class of ‘89) but have been living away from here since 2001 as I serve in the U.S. Army. On my most recent visit I was at a local grocery store picking up items for our stay here and was stuck at the cash register due to my debit card being declined. Before I could even think of another way to pay, a wonderful Flagstaff resident told the cashier to include my stuff with hers. Now, this wasn’t a small grocery bill. And I had never met this generous lady before. To make matters even more interesting, I was cracking jokes about her being a graduate of our rival school, Coconino High. None of my comments deterred her from graciously taking my debt, and I wanted our city to know that special people like her live amongst us. I promise I will do the same for a stranger one day. Thank you to this wonderful person, and know that I have a new appreciation for the alumni of Coconino High School!

PHILIP JORGENSEN

Leavenworth, Kansas

