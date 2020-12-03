Letter to the Editor: Acknowledge Biden won, now time to work on list of issues

With the transition going full steam ahead, it is quite evident that creating a federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, passing another economic stimulus package, addressing climate change, having an open dialogue about systemic racism, developing a sustainable healthcare solution for every American and keeping our country secure internationally will be President elect Joe Biden’s and Vice President elects Kamala Harris’s priorities, not necessarily in that order. However, given that 77% of Republicans believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, it will be difficult for us to move forward as a united country (New York Times, 11/26).
Despite multiple lawsuits, accusations of fraud and attempts to coerce Michigan, Georgian and Pennsylvanian election officials, Joe Biden won the election. He won by over six million votes. Over 80 million United States citizens supported his bid to be president. That is an historic number. More people voted for Joe Biden than any other presidential candidate in the history of our country. He is our legitimate leader. The election was not stolen.
As we move forward as the United States of America, there will most likely be a federal mask mandate. The vaccine against COVID-19 will be distributed next month. There will be regulations to improve the gas mileage in cars. There will attempts to decrease carbon emissions in other ways. There will be increased access to healthcare. There will be an attempt to have Democrats and Republicans pass legislation to improve our national infrastructure, which includes roads, airports and docks. Acknowledgement of racial disparities and addressing these inequities will become a priority for this Administration. Reaching out to our longtime Allies in NATO and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord are the international priorities. All of these actions will improve life in the United States of America.
I urge all citizens of this great country to get involved in the process of surviving this pandemic -- which includes getting vaccinated. Join the national conversation of where we are going as a country. Write Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Senators Kelly and Sinema to let them know your opinion. It is vital that they hear from all Arizonans.
The election is over. There is plenty of work to do. Let’s get at it.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow
