Letter to the Editor: Acknowledge Biden won, now time to work on list of issues

With the transition going full steam ahead, it is quite evident that creating a federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, passing another economic stimulus package, addressing climate change, having an open dialogue about systemic racism, developing a sustainable healthcare solution for every American and keeping our country secure internationally will be President elect Joe Biden’s and Vice President elects Kamala Harris’s priorities, not necessarily in that order. However, given that 77% of Republicans believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, it will be difficult for us to move forward as a united country (New York Times, 11/26).

Despite multiple lawsuits, accusations of fraud and attempts to coerce Michigan, Georgian and Pennsylvanian election officials, Joe Biden won the election. He won by over six million votes. Over 80 million United States citizens supported his bid to be president. That is an historic number. More people voted for Joe Biden than any other presidential candidate in the history of our country. He is our legitimate leader. The election was not stolen.