Letter to the Editor: Accountability emphasized after near auto accident

I was crossing Columbus Street at San Francisco on foot when a car drove between two other vehicles, running the light. I came within 2 feet of it -- if I would have been walking any faster, I would have been ran over. The driver made a sharp right and stopped. She claimed her brakes had not worked.

I was told by a Flagstaff police officer and his supervisor that because there were no other witnesses present when making the police report, the driver would NOT be receiving a citation or any other consequence. The reason I am writing this letter is to encourage every citizen who observes a crime to stop and bear witness so that all of us are held accountable for our actions. We are all in this together.