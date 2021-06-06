Letter to the Editor: Accident spurs local to recall denied past actions for safety

As a concerned Flagstaff resident of many years, I was so saddened to have heard of the recent tragedy involving six Flagstaff bicyclists. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these bicyclists and their families. Moreover, so very tragic that this incident and other accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists amidst this heavy traffic corridor along Butler Avenue were unnecessary and could have been prevented!
Several years ago, a large number of us Flagstaff residents signed a petition requesting the City of Flagstaff construct a pedestrian bridge over-crossing along Butler Avenue. Our specific concern was for the safety of our many NAU students and other pedestrians (including bicyclists) who cross this busy street daily.
Those of us who signed this petition requesting the City of Flagstaff construct this pedestrian over-crossing had read detailed documents revealing a surplus of available funds for this project!
BRADLEY SVOBODA
Flagstaff