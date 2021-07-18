Letter to the Editor: Abraham Lincoln must be turning in his grave

As Arizona government slides businesses and wealthy people out from under their obligation to support education, further reduces taxes on the wealthy, sponsors a "fraudit" with taxpayer money, and edges toward letting legislatures (instead of we the people) decide who won elections, Arizona is moving toward tyranny. That this is now brazenly done by the party of Abraham Lincoln that once stood against both white supremacy and slavery rings a historical irony bell.
Abraham famously lost his bids for public office eight times, but accepted his defeats gracefully. No "Big Lie." No "fraudits." No insurrections storming the Capitol with lethal results. No bullying or monkey-wrenching of election results because he didn't like them. Just acceptance each time of the will of the people. How quaint?
CHUCK BARNES
Flagstaff