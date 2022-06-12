Letter to the Editor: A tidbit to remember when it comes to Blake Masters and voting

In these days of near-daily mass murders, it was enlightening to learn from Blake Masters, GOP candidate for governor and endorsed by Donald Trump, that the real cause of the deluge of semi-automatic shootings is not the easy availability of such weapons, nor the lack of background checks, nor the presence of massive magazines. No, according to Mr. Blake, the reason is "black people, frankly."
So registered Republicans, when you vote in the primary Aug. 2, remember that you have the choice between Blake, an outright, unabashed racist, and the rest of the GOP field who are merely "dog-whistling" their more subtle forms of racism. What a choice!
MICHAEL BARON
Flagstaff
