Letter to the Editor: A thumbs-up for senators, who still have work to do

At the intersection of many crises, Arizona needs robust solutions to decades-long problems. Housing woes, employment fluctuations and climate change are bearing down on us, and we need our federal legislators to rise to the challenge now more than ever.

Thankfully, Sens. Sinema and Kelly were instrumental in forming and passing the bipartisan infrastructure framework, which will bring big wins for our state: water conservation, broadband expansion, electric vehicle charging and so much more. As a constituent in Flagstaff, I am grateful to see progress made with the leadership of our senators.

But the job is not done. The bipartisan infrastructure framework was one piece of the puzzle, and now our communities need the second: the Build Back Better Act. This budget plan is set to benefit all Arizonans by creating programs that empower people to join the workforce. The act also contains the largest-ever American effort to address climate change -- billions of dollars for resilience, mitigation and research. The goal is to cut carbon emissions dramatically over the next nine years, and the outlined policies are significant strides.

From expanding tax credits to assist in purchasing electric vehicles or rooftop solar to modernizing our transportation sector and beyond -- the act will put us in front of the climate crisis. First, we need the House to get it through their chamber. Then, we need a commitment from AZ’s senators that they will fight for this bill in the Senate. I am optimistic that they will get [the job done].

JACOB CARTER

Flagstaff

