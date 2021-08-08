Letter to the Editor: A thanks to those who made the garden tour a success

The annual Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens was held July 24, 2021, and was a huge success! I would like to thank the local homeowners who generously opened up their stunning gardens to approximately 250 people for viewing on a glorious Saturday in Flagstaff. Suzanne and Gary Botello, Carol Breed-McCauley, Laura Carter, Pamela Carter, Liberty and Kelly Hanson, Pat and Allen McCracken, Catherine and Alan Petersen, Karen van der Veer, and Loretta Wellborn.