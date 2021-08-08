Letter to the Editor: A thanks to those who made the garden tour a success

The annual Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens was held July 24, 2021, and was a huge success! I would like to thank the local homeowners who generously opened up their stunning gardens to approximately 250 people for viewing on a glorious Saturday in Flagstaff. Suzanne and Gary Botello, Carol Breed-McCauley, Laura Carter, Pamela Carter, Liberty and Kelly Hanson, Pat and Allen McCracken, Catherine and Alan Petersen, Karen van der Veer, and Loretta Wellborn.
Thanks to Robyn and Art from Viola's Flower Garden who sponsored the tour, Peter Bruce from KAFF radio, Matt and Zach from Single Speed Coffee Roasters, and the rest of the volunteers; Eva Franko, Diane Glabman, Nathania Reed, Dudley Bacon, A.J. Escobedo, Sue Madden, Darrin Palean, Martha Pahler, Lori Tamblinson, and my co-organizer Colleen Tucker.
The Assistance League of Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Family Food Center were given the proceeds.
JENNY QUARTERMAN
Flagstaff