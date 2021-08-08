 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: A thanks to those who made the garden tour a success
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: A thanks to those who made the garden tour a success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

The annual Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens was held July 24, 2021, and was a huge success! I would like to thank the local homeowners who generously opened up their stunning gardens to approximately 250 people for viewing on a glorious Saturday in Flagstaff. Suzanne and Gary Botello, Carol Breed-McCauley, Laura Carter, Pamela Carter, Liberty and Kelly Hanson, Pat and Allen McCracken, Catherine and Alan Petersen, Karen van der Veer, and Loretta Wellborn.

Thanks to Robyn and Art from Viola's Flower Garden who sponsored the tour, Peter Bruce from KAFF radio, Matt and Zach from Single Speed Coffee Roasters, and the rest of the volunteers; Eva Franko, Diane Glabman, Nathania Reed, Dudley Bacon, A.J. Escobedo, Sue Madden, Darrin Palean, Martha Pahler, Lori Tamblinson, and my co-organizer Colleen Tucker.

The Assistance League of Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Family Food Center were given the proceeds.

JENNY QUARTERMAN

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)