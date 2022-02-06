Letter to the Editor: A thanks to President Biden and Democrats

Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the Biden-Harris administration. In the 365 days since he took the oath of office, President Biden has delivered for Coconino County. Thanks to his leadership, the historic Infrastructure Law is delivering $3 billion to fund a new National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy to protect our forests from devastating wildfires. This game-changing initiative will protect northern Arizona’s thinning forests and water sources from dangerous drought, pests and climate change that trigger megafires — all while protecting our state’s natural beauty.

In addition, Biden’s infrastructure package will deliver targeted funds to address our most critical flood recovery and mitigation projects including the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project and the retention ponds at the Killip school, which is under construction in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Even though Biden’s infrastructure bill is going to improve our state and create a generation of jobs over the next several years, not a single Arizona Republican voted for the legislation. When this crucial funding mitigates the impact of wildfires and boosts our environmental disaster recovery efforts here in Coconino County, we’ll have President Biden and Democrats to thank.

AUBREY SONDEREGGER

Flagstaff

