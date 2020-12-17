Letter to the Editor: A thank you to P & Z commissioners

I wish to sincerely thank Chairman Zimmerman and all of our P & Z commissioners for exercising sound judgment and objective reasoning to recommend denial at the recent Public Hearing for the Aura Flagstaff development application and rezone adjacent to Ponderosa Trails.
Some on this commission found it difficult to decide this rezone. I felt it just, though. As one of my dear neighbors so aptly expressed: “This development is the wrong kind in the wrong place at the wrong time.” But, yes, this decision was required to meet all three “Findings” standards.
I personally am thankful that they made their decision based on the rule of law; rather than “arbitrary judgment concerning sociological good.” This last phrase is quoted from a book by Francis Schaeffer copyrighted in 1976 entitled: “How Should We Then Live – The Rise and Decline of Western Thought and Culture.”
There are in my view extremely important reasons that social decisions must be determined using current legal rules instead of arbitrary judgments of those in authority. And the general temptation (often strong) is just to set aside the rulebook for the time until the need passes or is met.
However, statutes and laws are designed to apply in a great variety of situations. And if we find the laws insufficient to address the need, there are sound legislative procedures in place to change them. In that process maintaining them internally consistent. And that requires that the new laws are not arbitrarily arrived at. Otherwise this utilitarian situation can become the norm instead of the exception, meaning that the law is no longer king. Quoting Mr. Schaeffer, “Lex Rex has become Rex Lex.”
Doing otherwise usually results in collateral damage that undermines values we hold dear. But upholding sound law removes arbitrariness from getting in the way of stability and moral fosundations for progress moving forward. As the Holy Book says in Psalm 11:3, “When the foundations for good collapse, what can good people do?” No myopic understanding allowed. Good job commissioners!
PHIL GOLDBLATT
Flagstaff
