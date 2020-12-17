Letter to the Editor: A thank you to P & Z commissioners

I wish to sincerely thank Chairman Zimmerman and all of our P & Z commissioners for exercising sound judgment and objective reasoning to recommend denial at the recent Public Hearing for the Aura Flagstaff development application and rezone adjacent to Ponderosa Trails.

Some on this commission found it difficult to decide this rezone. I felt it just, though. As one of my dear neighbors so aptly expressed: “This development is the wrong kind in the wrong place at the wrong time.” But, yes, this decision was required to meet all three “Findings” standards.

I personally am thankful that they made their decision based on the rule of law; rather than “arbitrary judgment concerning sociological good.” This last phrase is quoted from a book by Francis Schaeffer copyrighted in 1976 entitled: “How Should We Then Live – The Rise and Decline of Western Thought and Culture.”

There are in my view extremely important reasons that social decisions must be determined using current legal rules instead of arbitrary judgments of those in authority. And the general temptation (often strong) is just to set aside the rulebook for the time until the need passes or is met.