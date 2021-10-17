Letter to the Editor: A thank you letter for Tony Cullen

Another school year is well underway. But, one thing is clearly different: Tony Cullen is absent from the helm at Flag High. Along with other opinions printed here, mine is similar: Tony got a raw deal, and our school and kids got one as a result. But my point here is somewhat different. It is simply to say what the school board and community didn’t: “Thank you, Tony.”

Thank you for standing by your principles in the face of rising relativism. Thank you for your decades of long hours when for most, 5 p.m. is time to go. Thank you for your firm and steady leadership that successfully graduated my four children and tens of thousands of others on your watch. Thank you for standing up for what was proper and right in the face of one-size-fits all policies.

Thank you for promoting drive and excellence when mediocrity and complicity appear to be the preferences of the day for this school board. Thank you for making waves in the best interest of Flag High and its students, when laying low and going with the flow would have been easier and safer. Thank you for humility in service, like mopping the gym floor at 8 p.m. during halftime, clearly outside of the job description. Thank you for being motivational and joyful when stale and aloof leadership is what we return to.