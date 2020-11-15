 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: A thank you for the election workers
Letters

Now that the election is (almost) behind us, I’d like to send a big thank you to the unsung heroes of this process: Our county election staff -- led by County Recorder Patty Hanson -- Election Day and tabulation poll workers, and partisan observers from both the Republican and Democratic parties who stood watch to assure the public that all was going fairly. The hours are long and the compensation small or none. You are vital to our democracy. We thank you!

ANN HEITLAND

Chair, Coconino County Democratic Party

