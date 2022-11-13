 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: A thank you for Regina Salas

Letters

I want to thank all those that ran for Flagstaff City Council, those that won and those that did not. In particular, I want to thank Regina Salas.

I served with Ms. Salas on city council and as a member of the executive board for Metro Plan (Flagstaff Metropolitan Planning Organization). Ms. Salas was very productive on the Metro Plan board, and served as our delegate to the Arizona Rural Transportation Advocacy Council. She has been instrumental in bringing state and federal transportation dollars to northern Arizona. Thank you, Regina.

JIM MCCARTHY

Flagstaff

