As the East Flagstaff Library moved from Ellen Street to the later MEMS as East Flagstaff Community Library in 1981, books on abortion were informally removed. Informed, I asked for a specific title and was told to get it downtown. Telling another, awareness pushed upward to Councilwoman Anita Wood as she achieved a solution. This is shared as a faint memory with naive hope, useless, that book banning and abortion are not utilized as wedge issues in ‘22 and ‘24.