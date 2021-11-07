Letter to the Editor: A suggestion to city council when it comes to Lone Tree project

In the Lone Tree Overpass project overview at Oct. 19 city council meeting, it was good to see that the preliminary design incorporated walking, cycling, public transit and auto lanes in the project concept. However, the design could be improved by balancing the size of auto lanes vs non-auto lanes.

With a vehicle-oriented design, it could negatively impact non-auto travelers’ experiences in terms of safety and noise, thus there would be less pedestrian and bikers using the overpass. The impact would be mostly felt by low-income households, youth who are not yet at driving age, seniors who do not or should not be driving, and people with disabilities. Conversely, a pedestrian/biker friendly corridor design would not only make the non-auto travelers feel safe and pleasant, but also would reduce traffic congestion when more travelers choose to travel without personal vehicles for purposes of exercising, saving bucks at the pump, or reduce the greenhouse emission.