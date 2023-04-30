While reading repeatedly that the Republican Party is worried that ending abortion rights might cost them an election, that is the exact result that should occur in a democracy. Democracy means the actual people vote for what they favor; they do not turn major decisions about their health and happiness to political operators. The individual can follow her conscience and her own reliance on science to make a decision. The absolutism of religious adherents stops at the rights of all Americans to freedom from religion. The Republicans consistently mistake that fact; they have a right to their own beliefs and the rest of us have a right to ours. If the Republicans lose, it's what democracy promises. We can and will vote for our own point of view. That's what democracy determines, not what what one ideological gang imposes.