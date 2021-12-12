 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: A spread of virus and misinformation on hunting, recreation

  • 0
Letters

Dear David Wolf, regarding your contribution of 12-07-21. The restrictions raised by the agencies you mention are indeed backed up by robust scientific data. The evidence that COVID-19 can be spread from human to animal populations, particularly ungulates, which include deer and elk, is strong. So is the evidence that the human activity you mention is harmful, including actions that most might consider benign.

Here is the CDC documentation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html; as well as a recent scientific article: https://doi.org/10.3389/fevo.2021.751515.

Your frothy defense of hunting and recreation is entertaining but your argument is only half-cocked.

STEPHEN SHUSTER

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)