Letter to the Editor: A spread of virus and misinformation on hunting, recreation

Dear David Wolf, regarding your contribution of 12-07-21. The restrictions raised by the agencies you mention are indeed backed up by robust scientific data. The evidence that COVID-19 can be spread from human to animal populations, particularly ungulates, which include deer and elk, is strong. So is the evidence that the human activity you mention is harmful, including actions that most might consider benign.
Here is the CDC documentation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html; as well as a recent scientific article: https://doi.org/10.3389/fevo.2021.751515.
Your frothy defense of hunting and recreation is entertaining but your argument is only half-cocked.
STEPHEN SHUSTER
Flagstaff