Letter to the Editor: A special thank you to our staff for efforts throughout the pandemic

When the opportunity arose for us to recognize nurses in the Arizona Daily Sun’s special section for Nurses Week, I knew we needed to participate. North Country HealthCare has incredible nurses on our team who are dedicated to the health and well-being of the nearly 55,000 patients we serve across northern Arizona.

These highly skilled RNs and FNPs are pivotal in our ability to provide primary and urgent care for our patients. Throughout this pandemic and the launch of COVID vaccine distribution, these men and women have enabled us to quickly and effectively shift our resources to treat, test and administer as many vaccines as possible. We had to stand-up curbside care and prescription delivery; establish safety plans and protocols to keep staff healthy and patients well; rollout virtual visits and patient vaccine self-scheduling; shift our care delivery models to support high vaccine demand. All of this has created some of the greatest challenges and opportunities our organization has ever seen.

We simply could not do what we do without them.

But we would be remiss if we did not also recognize the many other staff members who have sacrificed so much in our efforts to make the vaccine available to northern Arizona during the last few months.