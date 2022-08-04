Letter to the Editor: 'A smart voter is a skeptical voter'

There’s no doubt that we live in a world where groups intentionally spread wrong and malicious information. The intent may be to get your personal information or to convince you that this or that candidate should have your vote. If we’re to maintain a democracy, it is paramount that each voter verifies the information about and shared by the candidate, their party and PACs.
I understand that it’s easy to follow a party line, social media or some charismatic individual. They and numerous other platforms manipulate “information” to catch your attention and play on your feelings.
In reality, your vote will not only affect our community over the next two to four years but has huge implications for growing and future generations. We all need to look at short- and long-term challenges especially when it comes to climate change, providing public safety, the inalienable right to vote, and the “pursuit of happiness” and body autonomy, like whether to get a vaccine.
Before I vote, I check media that is known for its fact checking and truthful analysis. That includes sources such as Arizona Daily Sun, New York Times and other Associated Press newspapers, as well as KAFF, KNAU and NPR.
I will read or listen to other sources and ask myself, “What is the basis of their messaging and what value does it have in our current situation?” A smart voter is a skeptical voter who takes the time to verify their information before voting. We were taught those skills in our schools -- and now we must use those skills to protect the integrity of our public school system.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
